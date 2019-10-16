When I was a little kid (back in the Bronze Age) my father took me to a lot of Cleveland Indians games. My favorite players were catcher Jim Hegan and pitcher Early Wynn.
Years later, when I moved to Venice, I was able to see Early Wynn again — not on the pitching mound but on the golf course at Plantation for one of its annual celebrity tournaments. I never did see Hegan again although I kept an autographed ball for many years until I finally passed it on to another baseball fan and good friend.
I even got to go to the World Series in 1954 with my father. Fortunately, we went to the first game in Cleveland. The Tribe had lost the first three games to the New York Giants. When the Indians lost that fourth game, the series was over. The Giants had swept the series. It was my first and last World Series game but I was with my father in the old 84,000-seat Cleveland Stadium so it was still a memory maker. No, I do not have the ticket stubs. They were tossed long ago. Would they have any value today. Maybe, maybe not.
Also pitching for Cleveland in those days were Bob Feller, Mike Garcia and Bob Lemon. All four (those three plus Wynn) were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. While Bob Feller did not move to Venice, I think he did come down for at last one of those Plantation Golf Tournaments.
I am still a fan of the Indians only now it is the Venice Indians as well as the Cleveland Indians. If my high school ever had a championship team it was most likely girls field hockey or boys swimming. We actually sent a swimmer from Shaker Heights to the Olympics once, although by then he was at Yale.
Here in Venice we have all these winning teams — including football. Now we even have lacrosse, a spring sport, which likely will become a winning team one of these days.
I didn’t get to play lacrosse until I attended college in Virginia. Back then it was mostly a South Atlantic area sport with a few teams in the Ivies but not anywhere close to the east side of Cleveland. I saw my first game at Rutgers where I was visiting my future husband for a dance weekend. Lacrosse was so much more fun than field hockey and, since lacrosse was created by native Americans it is the perfect game for the Venice Indians.
It is so great to see all the sports fans in this town, too. Not only do they show up at all the local games, many also go to away games, especially when a team is in the playoffs for state title. I think that is yet another thing I like about Venice. People care about the high school teams as much as they care about shows at Venice Theatre, the John Nolen history, circus and Clown College history plus all the local events such as craft fairs, the annual reading festival each March and the symphony, the chorale, the concert band, the art center, the turtles at the beach and more.
There really is something for everyone in Venice and, in nearby Sarasota, the Ringling, the Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Opera plus so many more theaters per capita than one can find in New York City.
Should you, your siblings or children want to study any aspect of theater, that too is available with class offerings at each of the theaters. Take classes in play writing, improvisation, dancing, singing, acting, auditioning and so much more, You too might become a star. Or not. But you will make great friends and have fun.
