There are an abundance of wine events that take place in the area. Venice seems to be leading the region with a wide variety of tastings and dinners at different restaurants, wine bars, and retail stores monthly.
While some of these tastings charge a minimal fee, other more elaborate pairing events can be a little more pricey. If you are curious about what to expect before making the investment — whether it is a simple tasting or a multi-course dinner with wines paired at every course — we break it down and explain the experience, added value, and thoughtful preparations that go into these affairs.
Preparation
When planning to host a tasting or dinner, the owner or manager of the venue either selects a thoughtful lineup of wines or enlists the help of a wine distributor consultant. Together, they come up with an intriguing theme.
The wines that are selected can be from an interesting producer or a specific region, or follow a theme such as whites and reds that are enjoyable in the summer.
If it is a tasting event, there are usually light bites to accompany the wines.
If it is a multi-course dinner event, the wine expert will provide tasting notes on the wines and may sit down with the chef to taste through the wine selections as each course is created to pair with the wine. This collaboration between culinary and wine experts is part of what makes these social occasions so enjoyable for guests.
Experience
Think of this as a form of enjoyment and entertainment with a touch of education, but not too much, where you will feel bored or unable to have social interactions others.
You don’t have to be an expert to attend. This is an excellent setting that affords you the opportunity to ask questions and share your likes and dislikes, and stories related to the tasting.
During a tasting or dinner, the person pouring the wines will give a brief history on the winery, talk about the region where the wines are made and what makes this an optimal place for the varietal being tasted, maybe a little knowledge about the grapes used to make the wines, and some interesting fact or story may be shared pertaining to the wines.
If it is a dinner setting, a different wine will be paired with each course, with the food enhancing the wine and vice versa. Sometimes, a side-by-side comparison of two wines — of the same varietal, region, or of different levels of quality — may be paired with a course.
Wow factors
You don’t have to travel across the United States or leave the country to meet winemakers and winery owners. They travel regularly through the area doing market work and will make arrangements through their local distributor representative to plan special tastings and dinners.
If a person does not come directly from the winery, the host may be someone who works regionally for the winery, someone who represents the wine portfolio, or will be a sales consultant with wine knowledge credentials and certifications.
Winery representatives may bring some items that are not readily available and can be tasted during the event and possibly special ordered for purchase, too.
Added value
You can expand your palate and try wines you wouldn’t have tried before and discover new hidden gems.
At food and wine pairing events, sometimes chefs will prepare off-menu items as a way to dazzle guests. If they are a hit, these dishes may be included on future menus or featured as specials.
Oftentimes, you will be able to get wine at discounted prices for that day or evening only.
Several area venues that regularly have tasting events or dinners include Finn’s at Sharky’s, Cafe Venice, Devine’s Wine Bar, and Island Time Fine Wine & Spirits. A favorite resource to find out about what is happening around the area is through the website, LocalWineEvents.com. You can also subscribe to individual restaurant, wine bar and retail store email lists to get updates and information.
Nicole Carbon is Level 2 Award in Wines certified from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She is based in Sarasota and may be seen up and down the Gulf coast swirling, sipping, and hosting educational wine events. If you have any questions or comments you may email her at carbonnicole@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @NicCarbon, and Facebook @Nicole.Carbon.
