Venice is a mecca for professional artists.
Mary Erickson is one of these.
Growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut, she began painting scenes of Long Island Sound as a youngster. At 13, she sold her first painting — to Gulf and Western Industries.
By the time she was 18, she was earning money for college as an artist at a local bakery. Instead of beach scenes, she was painting portraits on cakes at night. By day she was working for a bank while attending the University of Bridgeport. Later she attended Sacred Heart University.
What she learned about time and money management from those two jobs as well as her college classes has paid dividends.
While she was in college, a classmate asked to borrow $500, she said. She asked the girl how many hours a week she was working while going to school. The response — 30 hours.
“If you are only working 30 hours, get another job,” she told her friend. “I already had a good work ethic.”
Erickson never lost her work ethic. The young woman acquired one. The two are still friends.
Erickson spent 12 years at the bakery where she also learned how to run a business. But Florida beckoned. She had a cousin in Englewood.
“I turned 30 in Englewood,” she said. “I bought a 30-foot-long carriage trailer made by the Amish and parked it off River Road in Englewood. Venice beckoned next.
Erickson sold the trailer at a profit and purchased a condo just north of Venice. She got a job at The Collectors gallery then on West Venice Avenue. It was owned by Barbara Freeman and Peaches Haas in those days.
“I learned so much there about custom framing,” she said. “Between Collectors Gallery and John Seerey-Lester (another nationally known artist residing in the area) I got to meet the sales reps who would ultimately carry my prints. I also learned about who makes the best prints.
“Every morning I went to the beach to paint and then I put on my high heels and went to the gallery until 5. Then I went home to paint. I did that six days a week.”
Erickson’s paintings were for sale in the gallery but she did not tell customers that she was the artist of those works. As sales of her paintings increased, she needed to paint more. She cut back to five days a week at the gallery, then four and then three. When she asked about cutting back to two days, the owners told her she should paint full time.
“The first day at the beach after leaving the gallery, I knew I was supposed to be painting.”
That was in 1993.
Soon after that she married and moved to Marshville, North Carolina. She did not sell her home in Venice. She returned annually for the big fall art show on West Venice Avenue and continued ”plein air” (outdoor) painting with several of her Venice artist colleagues. She continues to do several outdoor festivals in such places as North Carolina and in Tampa although most of her work is sold in galleries these days.
In Marshville, she acquired some acreage, which today has a house on one side and a studio on the far side with what has become a bird sanctuary in the middle.
“I came home one day and the 130-acre property next door was bought and set on fire to get money from the timber,” she said, “It is very common in the Carolinas to harvest the timber and then burn it (the land) and then it reseeds itself.”
She sat there and cried, thinking, ‘What are the birds going to do?’
“And then I thought about the saying, ‘Find what makes you cry and then do something about it.’”
Still in tears, she said to her husband, “We are going to leave this for the birds.
“It is amazing the feeling that washed over me as I made that decision.”
Within a week of making that decision she learned that North Carolina had started a birding trail. She went to the meetings and soon had her property listed on that.
Years later and no longer married, Erickson is moving closer to her goal to leave that land as a bird sanctuary, although she has since learned from attorneys and funding experts that she will also need to leave a sizable endowment to protect the land in perpetuity.
“Every painting I do moves me closer to my goal,” she said.
Represented by eight major galleries, Erickson participates in several plein air events where she paints a small study of some outdoor scene (often featuring birds) and then paints a larger painting from the plein air study.
She was commissioned to do paintings and prints for a hotel in Franklin County, Florida, does plein air workshops in many places and, every summer, rents a house in Clyde, Maine, to share with several other professional artist friends. They paint all day and talk about art each evening.
Painting has taken her to Spain, Guatamala, Argentina, Ireland and throughout the United States. Some travels are solitary excursions. Other ventures are group efforts with other professionals or with students.
Erickson believes that painting trips are essential to an artist’s career and growth. Growth as an artist and her goal of funding her sanctuary remain uppermost in her mind.
While in Maine, she rents High Ridge, her North Carolina property, to other artists who stay for varying periods of time and paint. She does not charge rent to artists yet they all make donations which go toward her goal of establishing a sanctuary. The three-bedroom, three-bath house has front and back porches, plus the bird sanctuary and her separate studio — a 1,350-square-foot space nestled in the woods. It has skylights, nearly floor-to-ceiling windows plus a covered outdoor space for painting.
“We have rabbits and quail and so far I have sighted 65 species of birds,” she said.
A couple lives in and watches over High Ridge. A neighbor has horses and guests can fish for bass on the property.
Mary paints at all hours from dawn to dusk. Critics have raved about her ability to paint sand to look as real as any of the wildlife that might be in her paintings. Occasionally she will add paint to the mat around the work, extending some of the scene such as a tree branch onto the mat.
Wherever she goes, her rescue dog, Maggie, goes with her.
Along her painting trail, she met Andrew Wyeth’s model, Helga Testorf. They have become good friends. That is another Erickson trait — the friendships acquired both in and out of the art world.
“When you become part of something that is greater than yourself, that is when the magic happens. That made me think of High Ridge. I want to leave it for the birds and the people to enjoy.”
Erickson is a founding member of Southern Plein Air Artists, a member of The Group of Eight (Florida-based alliance intent on recording the scenery of a rapidly vanishing natural Florida) and Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society and a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Painters. She has served on the board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
In her spare time, Erickson is learning to play classical guitar.
“They didn’t tell me you had to read music first,” she said.
(As if that would be a deterrent to this motivated woman.)
