It took two receptions with more than 100 Epiphany Cathedral family and friends each to wish Sister Frances Lalor well on her retirement.
After more than 25 years, Sister announced she would be leaving Epiphany and Venice to retire in Ireland with family.
The reception line was long at her Saturday party. People wished Sister well and thanked her for helping their families celebrate special events.
Over the years, Sister Frances helped children and adults prepare for their first Confessions and First Holy Communions. Sister kept traditions like the May Crowning a part of the liturgy.
Sister Frances was an expert of Epiphany Church history, and her lectures were well received. She gave tours and talks on the stained glass windows at the Cathedral.
COVID-19 didn’t stop Sister Frances. She stood at the back of the church with a counter, making sure each Mass met guidelines for attendance.
Sister Frances has been kind and welcoming and gracious. She accepted changes with a smile and was always open and never judgmental.
Sister liked parties and teas and fashion shows.
While everyone will miss seeing Sister Frances around, hearts will smile remembering her importance in our lives.
Thank you, Sister Frances.
Help Wanted
The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida needs towels and all kinds of bedding to help create cozy spaces for the animals they rescue in this community. The Center at 925 Jackson Road is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Contact them by calling 941-484-9657 or by visiting: Wildlifeswfl.org
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Chris Hassler. This longtime Venice resident has been an Epiphany mom and grandma for more than 40 years.
Chris is a regular at Epiphany. Over the years, she has donated, served and chaperoned events at the school. She attended all ceremonies and projects that involved her children and now does the same for her grands.
Chris raises her hand to help with parish activities that include fundraising and may include plantings to make the church landscaping look pretty.
In the community, Chris is the person who makes sure flags are placed at Ponce Park at each National holiday. At Venice parades and projects, Chris is happiest surrounded by her family. Chris has been a Hospice volunteer and is a friendly neighbor to anyone in need.
She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
