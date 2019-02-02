Up until about three years ago, Gail Brickley, 71, was enjoying her retirement years after having a fulfilling career as managing
associate registrar at Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Massachusetts.
She would hang out with friends — talking, laughing, dining out, driving anywhere she wanted. She was basically enjoying her life.
But, soon her life would change. A medical condition flared up that took charge of the fiercely independent woman.
She was married to the love of her life for five years many years ago, and the couple did not have children. She remained single after he died in the line of duty as a rookie lieutenant fireman when a 90-foot wall fell on him.
“A year after I retired — it was 2016 — I was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis (PLS),” Gail said.
Although her voice is slightly impaired, Gail can speak, and her sister, Patty, who lives next door with her husband and son, helped with the communication. We visited at Gail’s townhouse, which is located in a gated community along the South Tamiami Trail. Gail explained that PLS is a cousin to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), aka Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“It can go into ALS, but hopefully not,” she said.
“Primary lateral sclerosis is a type of motor neuron disease that causes muscle nerve cells to slowly break down, causing weakness,” according to mayoclinic.org.
“It started with hemi-facial spasm and looked like twitches of my face,” she said. “I went to three specialists and they all recommended Botox. After the Botox, my lip drooped down and speech was impaired.
“They think the Botox brought out the condition, but they do not know for sure,” she said.
Then she fell in her townhouse in Massachusetts, requiring surgery to one side of her forehead, and the PLS was diagnosed. Dr. Merit Cudkowitz at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He ordered an MRI, and when reviewing the results he said it was PLS and treated her with muscle medication, she said.
Gail moved to Venice, Florida, a year and a half ago, near family, upon the advice of her doctor because of the climate.
“He said I would do better there,” she said.
Her local physician is Dr. Gregory Hanes, in Sarasota, and she plans to go back to see Dr. Cudkowitz periodically. She already had one follow-up appointment with him in August and said it was also a good time to visit with her Boston friends.
“My girlfriends there took me to the doctor – I have a zillion girlfriends,” she said
She named a couple, “Sharon and Louise,” she said.
I couldn’t resist the tease, ‘Oh, not Thelma & Louise?’ I quipped. She got a kick out of that and laughed.
She is also in the hands of some pretty caring medical professionals, both in Boston and here in the Venice area.
In Boston, the Compassionate Care organization rented a hotel for her and provided all the equipment she needed at the hotel, such as a wheelchair and more.
In Venice, she is a client of Sisters for Seniors.
“Stephanie and Stacey, who own Sisters for Seniors, run a professional, sensitive, and compassionate company,” Gail said. “Their employees are excellent and follow their example.”
Barbara Kohler is Gail’s main caregiver from Sisters.
“She is a retired teacher and a very popular caregiver,” Gail said. “She is a wonderful woman with a good sense of humor, and I love her. I’m very pleased with Sisters for Seniors.”
Gail also has Caring Touch in Venice.
“I learned about ALS from Caring Touch,” she said.
The reason she has assistance from Caring Touch is Sisters for Seniors cannot touch the skin, but Caring Touch can, and the workers are certified to do bathing and help with her shower set-up, which she does herself in a special wheelchair.
She has attended ALS meetings at the North Port public library. And Patricia Stanco and the ALS Association, Florida chapter, has been very supportive to her.
What helps Gail get through with this life-changing situation?
“What helps you get through this?” I ask.
She answers: “I have no choice. Either I adjust or wake up negative.”
Patty said she is Catholic and believes in God, and she has a positive atittude.
“If not, I’m no good,” she said. “It is a part of life.”
She also gets plenty of visitors, here too, and said that helps a lot.
“I love visiting with people. I have a lot of nice neighbors who are also friends, such as Maryfrances and Ingrid, Jackie B.,Mary Frances, Jackie K., Jolene from England and a lady named Dale,” she said naming a few.
Perhaps a keep going forward attitude comes from her genes. When she talked about her family, she showed me a photo of her dad, the late Sammy Gentile who played for the Boston Braves as a pinch hitter and pinch runner in 1943. That was just before he was drafted to go fight in the war. He died in 1998 at age 81.
She has a pool for guests, of which she gets a fair number, mostly family members.
“My place is like a hotel,” she said.
Patty said she and her family members use Gail’s pool.
“My nephews have three babies – children ages 2, 4 and 6, and they love to use the pool.”
Patty spends a lot of time visiting her sister — at least three times a day.
Recently, Gail’s niece, Rosemary, ran the 10k at Disney for her son, Jake, who has Type 1 diabetes.
“She surprised me with a visit after she ran in Orlando,” Gail said. “We went for a drink at Sharky’s ... to celebrate,” Gail said.
She looked at me, tilted her head, chuckled and said: “Why not? It is what it is. I have good family, a lot of good friends, and I can’t disappoint them.”
On that note, I made my exit, of course, not before receiving my own invitation to make a return visit, hopefully with a bathing suit in hand.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.^p
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.^p
