Brittany Hoffman, 32, brushed a tear from her eye during the dedication of her newly completed Habitat home Friday afternoon June 7. For her, it was a dream come true and a chance to give her two small children more stability in their lives.
“I want to thank the group who helped work with me to put up this house,” she said.
She gave a special thank you to Michael Sollitto, director of construction for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, and to those who gave gifts at the dedication and blessing of the new three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
More than a dozen people, churches, companies and agencies gave special presentations and gifts – Bible and prayer cross, quilts, toolbox, bookcase and books, house plant, pantry starter supplies and gift cards, to name a few.
Rev. Val Garron, Christ United Methodist Church, gave the invocation and led a Blessing of the House.
Cindy Emshoff and Cherry Haynes, with Sarasota Office of Housing & Community Development (OHCD), house sponsor, presented the specially made oversized key to the new home.
“Thank you all for everything,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman is a native Venetian, and her life after high school took a couple of untoward turns with relationships. She finally decided to chart her own course and settle her small family – Sawyer Rupple, 10, and Paisley O’Neal, 3 – through home ownership. But financing would be a challenge.
Hoffman was a single mother at age 22. At age 19, she went to the University of Montana on a student loan. She had her first child, son Sawyer, but the relationship was an abusive one with a man who was on drugs, and she felt the need to get out of it.
The man she met in her next relationship was physically abusive. She had her second child, Paisley, then. She was able to get out of the second relationship, too, and since she is a native of Venice and had family here, she returned to Venice with her children. She works at Aspen Dental.
“I wanted stability for my kids and to better my life, and that’s why I wanted to buy a home,” she said.
She had tried to apply for a traditional loan, but having the student loan prevented her from being able to get a regular bank loan to mortgage a home. She had studied journalism in college and learned how to do research, so when the bank loan approval did not go through, she applied her research skills and found Habitat for Humanity.
“I was determined to do whatever it took to get a home,” she said. “That’s the way I am, and I knew I would make a better life for my kids.”
When she applied, she had been renting a duplex for her family. She met with the Habitat board, and then Nessa Kleinglass came to interview her.
“Nessa went back to the board with her recommendation,” Hoffman said. “She believed in me, and when I went to the board the first time, I thought, ‘We can do this.’”
Kleinglass said she had been with Hoffman from the beginning, helping her to set goals, attend classes in budgeting, financial management and home maintenance. Kleinglass was there while Hoffman worked at the ReStore, paid her required $1,000, and completed her sweat equity 300 hours that took a year to complete.
Hoffman said she is thrilled with her new home, as are her two children. It was a lot of work but very worth it and should be financially reasonable. She noted that the only utilities she will have to pay is electric and cable if she should choose to get it.
Paisley said she likes her new home.
“She wants her bedroom to be pink, so we have some painting to do there,” Brittany said with a chuckle.
Sawyer really likes the new home and was excited to find a bird nest in a small tree in the backyard. He will choose green for the paint color in his bedroom.
“He likes nature and wants to explore,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman and her family are all excited to have found successful home ownership through the Habitat for Humanity SSC program. The organization always welcomes donations and volunteers.
For more information about volunteering or donating, call 941-493-6606 or visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
