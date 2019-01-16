The January program of the Women’s College Club of Venice, held Jan. 8, was about wildlife at Myakka State Park.
Myakka State Park Ranger Michael Stanfield spoke about the alligator’s life cycle, egg to adult, at Myakka State Park. The women found it interesting to hear about alligator facts, especially when he humorously debunked some alligator myths.
Here are a few myths he debunked:
Myth: “An alligator can’t catch a human on land.”
Truth: “An alligator can spring 25 feet in a few seconds, so don’t get too close.”
Myth: “An alligator lies in the sun with its mouth open to catch small animals and turtles.”
Truth: “An alligator regulates its body temperature by basking in the sun to warm up the digestive tract, or diving into cool water to cool off.”
Myth: “Female alligators lay eggs and then lays on them until they hatch.”
Truth: “No, they are cold blooded and do not lay on their eggs. The heat in the nest determines the sex of the baby alligator. Warmer temperatures result in male alligators, while cooler eggs become female alligators.”
During the meeting, Claire Schutz was given the 2019 educational scholarship to help her on her way to fulfilling her career dream as a nurse. She attends State College of Florida (SCF).
Barb Bourgoin, SCF director of development, spoke of the value of these scholarships to students so they can attend college classes at reasonable costs in pursuit of careers. There are many sponsors to the college foundation, and she thanked the Women’s College Club of Venice for participating in granting scholarships each year.
Women’s College Club of Venice meets the second Tuesday of the month for a luncheon program at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice.
Marie Goodwin will talk about the Silver Foxes at the Feb. 12 luncheon.
For more information about the club, lunch ($18) or membership, call 612-597-2299 or 941-493-5065.
Log In
