Katie Malloy, left, Brenna Larson, Beth Travers and Colleen Marren celebrate being “Best Friends Forever.”

The second annual “BFF” dinner, held by the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) on May 21 at Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice, was a smashing success.

The excellent food, the fabulous entertainment presented by actress/comedian Katie Malloy, who performed “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” and the talented Shark Sisters, a “totally jawsome” trio of lifelong musicians and former career women, made for a fun evening with lots of merriment and laughter.

BPWEV meets regularly the third Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to all meetings. The BPWEV mission is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”

For information, visit: bpwev.org.

— Business and Professional Women of Englewood & Venice

