The second annual “BFF” dinner, held by the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) on May 21 at Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice, was a smashing success.
The excellent food, the fabulous entertainment presented by actress/comedian Katie Malloy, who performed “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” and the talented Shark Sisters, a “totally jawsome” trio of lifelong musicians and former career women, made for a fun evening with lots of merriment and laughter.
BPWEV meets regularly the third Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to all meetings. The BPWEV mission is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
For information, visit: bpwev.org.
— Business and Professional Women of Englewood & Venice
