Members of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice believe happiness is doing good for others. Their recent scholarship dinner presented awards to 21 high school graduates and returning students.
One of the returning students, a single mom, was missing her son’s baseball game. Thanks to technology, she got updates and learned he got a hit and his team won. This is the life of a returning student who is a little older than the new high school graduate. The returning is juggling work, family and school while trying to chisel out some time to decompress. Most are close to their goal.
Graduates look to dreams of engineering, medicine and teaching with the goal of making a positive difference in people’s lives.
The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice recognizes those dreams and offers its shoulders and scholarships to support the young women and allow them to believe what Walt Disney said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”
Celebrating graduates
As our terrific Venice High School graduates move on to fulfill their dreams, this community knows it is sending outstanding ambassadors to represent our town. The Venice Gondolier Sun has published success stories of academic achievements, performing arts, sports and volunteer accomplishments and everything in between. As we highlight past successes, we know the future holds blessings for our graduates. We send our Venice spirit and love with them wherever their paths may lead. Bravo graduates.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Nancy Jordan who falls into the category of new old timers. Nancy came to Venice from Connecticut about 40 years ago. From the beginning she embraced this town working, serving and volunteering.
Her work with the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice never stops. There is the Sun Fiesta, poinsettia sale, scholarship committee and raising money for adopt a family at Christmas. Nancy is instrumental in fund raising with realtors and granting for nonprofits like Laurel Civic Association, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Family Promise and others. In the winter Nancy collects coats for the needy and homeless.
It’s common to see Nancy with her grandchildren at breakfast with Santa or working crafts at a Venice Art Center fun event. Nancy is one of those people who loves life, loves her family and spreads joy everywhere. Nancy Jordan is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
