From CHESTINA MARQUART
The Venice Chorale is inviting singers from fourth grade to post-retirement to join them for their 2019-20 season.
The Chorale is located on the Venice High School campus in Building 42, behind the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. The Venice Chorale promotes choral singing through vocal excellence and multi-generational education.
On Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m., the Venice Chorale Youth Chorus Director Donna Ambrose will hold an orientation for singers from fourth to eighth grade and their parents to learn about the Youth Chorus and register. No audition is necessary to join.
Annual membership dues are $25, with scholarships available. Rehearsals are on Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 23rd. Some Saturday mornings may be required. A full schedule will be provided. Contact Donna Ambrose at ambrosedonna02@gmail.com or 607-342-1484.
On Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., Artistic Director Peter Madpak will hold auditions for the Venice Chorale Concert Choir for high school students and adults. No appointment is necessary. Come prepared with something informal to sing. Annual membership dues, which are waived for high school students, are $75 or $14 per couple. Scholarships are available. Additional costs for concert attire may be required.
Rehearsals for the Concert Choir are on Mondays, 7-9:15 p.m., starting Sept. 30. Additional rehearsals on Saturday mornings may be required. Schedules will be provided. For more information, email info@thevenicechorale.org.
In addition, high school students are encouraged to apply for the Venice Chorale’s Apprentice Program, which provides up to a $1,000 scholarship for further music education and performance opportunities. For more information about the Apprentice Program go to thevenicechorale.org/apprentice-program.
The Venice Chorale’s 2019-20 season at the Venice Performing Arts Center includes theC annual holiday concert, “Holiday Pops with Brass,” on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. On Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., the chorale presents “We Shall Overcome,” an evening of justice-seeking music from around the world.
They will be performing Will Todd’s Mass in Blue in their last concert, “Jazz Devine,” on April 20 at 7 p.m. The Youth Chorus performs at every concert.
For more information about the Venice Chorale and its upcoming season, including ticket information, visit thevenicechorale.org.
