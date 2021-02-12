VENICE — Florida is turning less red, and that’s a good thing.
It’s not a matter of politics.
Red — “Darkest Red,” technically — is the color the State Profile Report generated by the Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup, a federal interagency team, uses to denote areas of greatest concern regarding COVID-19.
The spectrum of colors includes three more shades of red; orange; yellow; and two shades of green, with dark green being the best.
While the state’s rate of 300 new cases per 100,000 population is still in the (regular) red zone, all the data the Feb. 9 report tracks had improved over the previous week with the exception of supply shortages at hospitals, which went up 6%.
Sarasota and Charlotte counties are in the yellow zone, which grew by 13 counties since the previous week.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton and Punta Gorda core-based statistical areas are also in the yellow zone, which added eight members.
By the numbers
The state reported 7,521 new COVID-19 cases Friday, about 700 fewer than the previous day, arresting three straight days of rising numbers.
At 6.22%, the state’s positivity rate was under 7% for the fourth consecutive day and the seventh time in the last eight days.
There were another 173 deaths, however, bringing the total to 28,565 Florida residents. Since the first case was reported at Sarasota Doctors Hospital on March 1, 2020, there have been 676 people have died of the ailment in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County reported 69 new cases after two days of 100 or more. Its positivity rate was 2.78%, making the eighth straight day below 5%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 39 COVID-19 patients Friday, with nine of them in the ICU, and it reported one death.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.3%, down from 5% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported 14 COVID-19 patients, and one death since Tuesday. Four employees were self-isolating.
Hospitals statewide had 4,836 COVID-19 patients, while Sarasota County reported 50.
ICU bed availability was 18.23% in the state and 24.35% in the county.
The Sarasota County School District reported nine staff and 39 students isolated and 21 staff and 439 students quarantined Friday.
In the previous 48 hours, five people had been directed to isolate and 76 to quarantine.
The state database shows that through Thursday 34,350 people in Sarasota County had received their first dose of vaccine and 23,504 had gotten both doses.
The next Department of Health first-dose clinics are Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sarasota Square Mall. Appointment notifications went out Friday, according to a news release.
