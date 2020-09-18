VENICE — Some walls are best torn down — but these walls hope to build people up.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming with area businesses and governments to erect five "positivity walls" throughout the community.
“It’s something I saw another chamber doing, and with everything going on in 2020, we thought it would be a great idea for people to share positive quotes, thoughts and messages,” said Kathy Lehner, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, in a news release.
The walls were being completed Friday at J2 Solutions off Commerce Avenue and are going to go up at five locations on Monday.
They will be set up at:
• Centennial Park, 200 E. Venice Ave., Venice
• Venice Beach Pavilion, 101 The Esplanade, Venice
• Sky Family YMCA, 701 Center Road, Venice
• Laurel Civic Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis
• Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4141 Woodmere Park Blvd, South Venice.
"The chamber is asking the community at large to contribute to the community positivity walls," it said in its news release. "Residents and visitors alike are invited to leave a positive message, a wish, or words of encouragement to share with the community. To participate, complimentary supplies can be found attached to each wall. Each wall will have a box of tags, markers and zip ties."
The news release said people can write messages on the tags and use the zip ties to put the message on the wall.
And, it noted, "return the marker to the box."
The walls will stay up until the middle of December as the first phase of the project takes place. The second phase will involve the Venice Art Center.
"It will culminate with a public art project representing artistic interpretation of the messaging," the news release said.
Those taking part in the project include the city of Venice, Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, J2 Solutions, Home Depot of Venice, Office Depot of Venice, Venice Art Center, Venice MainStreet and Venice Print Center.
