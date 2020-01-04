I have no recollection what I would have told you if you had asked 8-year-old me what I wanted to be when I grew up.
I hadn’t yet entered my sarcastic phase (1970-today), so I wouldn’t have said “older” or “taller.” (I wouldn’t say those things today, either. I’m plenty old and tall enough, thank you.)
And I don’t recall having the usual 8-year-old boy’s ambition to be, say, a cop, a firefighter or a soldier. I likely would have given the answer either of my sons, ages 20 and 16, would give today: “I don’t know.”
Later, a combination of “Perry Mason” episodes and the daily unfolding of the Watergate saga while I was in high school had me thinking about becoming a lawyer.
So I did. And then I unbecame one because practicing law didn’t suit my personality. (Did you know you constantly have to associate with other lawyers? Ugh.)
As with so many other things, I was born too early to pursue the career I think I was actually destined for: social media influencer.
Those of you who think “social medium” is what you call a friendly fortune teller may not know what an influencer is. I recommend you stop reading now to avoid sitting there shaking your head and muttering “What is this world coming to?” for the next half hour. (Been there, done that.)
But if you must know, InfluencerMarketingHub.com (yes, that’s a thing that exists) says an influencer is “an individual who has the power to affect purchase decisions of others because of his/her authority, knowledge, position or relationship with his/her audience.”
That sound like the perfect description of Ryan Kaji, YouTube’s top earner in 2019, according to Forbes. He made a cool $26 million this year, more than Dude Perfect, PewDiePie and Markiplier, among others.
You haven’t heard of any of them, have you? Well, your kids and/or grandkids have, and that’s who’s made them stars. And rich.
Ryan has been raking it in since 2016 and was also the top earner on YouTube last year, though with a measly $22 million.
Did I mention he’s 8 years old? And his claim to fame is reviewing toys? Nearly 23 million people subscribe to his channel — so many that his opinions influence (there it is) the toy market.
So many that he launched his own brand of toothbrushes and toothpaste this year.
That’s where the money comes from for influencers: ad revenue, merchandise sales, tours and content sponsorships. All those toys aren’t free, unless you’re being paid to review them. Google, YouTube’s parent company, has had some issues about disclosures of such arrangements.
Now, I’m sure the money is nice but I can’t imagine having to deal with an 8-year-old meal ticket. Can you discipline him like any other multi-millionaire elementary school student? Or would he have his lawyers get an injunction against you?
Alas, it’s too late for me to join the ranks of influencers today. I have no shortage of opinions but if my sons don’t want to hear them I can’t imagine anyone else does — certainly not enough people to make Ryan Kaji money.
However, I do know of a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old with no career plans who love arguing and should be thinking about supporting their beloved father in his dotage, which began shortly after I learned what an influencer is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.