VENICE — Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is hosting sessions in March so area residents call look at its new Preliminary FEMA Insurance Rate Maps.
“All Sarasota County residents, including both home and business owners, are invited to attend one of the upcoming public meetings with FEMA, county and municipality representatives to learn about their own flood risk, view the newly updated preliminary flood insurance rate maps and learn how individual properties will be impacted by the changes,” the county said in a news release.
“Realtors, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents are among those in the community who are also encouraged to attend,” it said.
The maps will mainly focus on insurance ratings, the county stated.
“These flood risk changes do not impact hurricane evacuation levels,” it said, noting hurricane evacuation levels can be found at www.scgov.net using the keywords hurricane preparedness.
Meetings are set for:
• 4-7 p.m. March 4: Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Road, Venice.
• 9 a.m.-noon, March 5: State College of Florida-Venice, Selby Room, 8000 Tamiami Trail, West Villages.
• 4 — 7 p.m., March 5: Suncoast Technical College, Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
• 4-7 p.m. March 12: South Venice Civic Association Center, 720 Alligator Drive, Venice.
• 4-7 p.m. March 19: Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
“FEMA specialists will be on site to answer questions related to flood insurance, engineering, appeals, map changes and more,” the news release said.
An interactive Flood Risk Map will be at the meetings so residents can see how, if at all, their property may be impacted.
“No formal presentations will be given; residents may attend any workshop that is convenient,” the county stated. “Attendees do not need to make an appointment but should remember to bring their elevation certificates, if possible.”
