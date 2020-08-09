Editor’s note: Fern did not make himself available for an interview.
SARASOTA — Paul Fern is hoping to be “hired” for the third time at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
But this time the hiring would be done by county voters, and the job would be as sheriff.
Tom Knight is leaving the position after 12 years.
Fern will face current chief deputy and general counsel Col. Kurt Hoffman in the Aug. 18 primary, with the winner replacing him. Both candidates are Republicans.
Originally from Minnesota, Fern moved to the area in 1993 with his wife and first son, an associate’s degree in criminal justice and a love of law enforcement he attributes to doing part-time work for his local department when he was a teen, according to his website bio.
He got a job with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in 1995, then was hired by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and became a K-9 officer.
After Sept. 11, he felt a calling to become an air marshal, joining the Department of Homeland Security Federal Air Marshal Service in 2002.
After nine years of job-related travel and extended absences from home, Fern decided he wanted to come back to Sarasota County. He returned in 2011 and rejoined the Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2018.
He currently owns Wings n’ Weenies in Sarasota. When Knight announced his retirement, Fern says on his website, “I realized my craving to serve the community was far from dead.”
In a video on his social media page, Fern says the office has become a “soulless machine” that he wants to “return to greatness.”
That would include, according to his website, bringing back community policing; bringing in body cameras; forming a civilian advisory board; implementing problem-solving policing; and increasing the number of civilian support staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.