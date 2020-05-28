SARASOTA — June 1 is both the beginning of hurricane season and the day that the county’s ban on the use of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers goes into effect each year.
The city of Venice has adopted the county ordinance to prohibit the use of such fertilizers from June 1 to Sept. 30 and has a separate ordinance discouraging their application the rest of the year.
That ordinance was adopted as part of a program to lessen the risk of red tide after the major bloom in 2018. The county’s ordinance has been in place since 2007.
Nitrogen and phosphorus are believed to feed the Karenia brevis algae that make up a red tide bloom. The frequent heavy rains the area receives in the summer wash these nutrients into the stormwater system, where they make the way into the Gulf of Mexico.
Red tide is an irritant to people and a threat to aquatic life, causing fish kills and endangering manatees.
The local economic impact of the 2018 bloom was in the millions of dollars.
“Using proper landscape maintenance techniques can help us maintain healthy waterways,” Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan said in a news release. “This is truly a community effort, one that impacts beaches, estuaries and more. By working together, we can protect this beautiful place we call home.”
What to do
The county offers these tips for a healthy lawn with adverse environmental impacts:
• Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
• Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Make sure grass clippings are swept or blown back into the yard, or recycled in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• If you’re using a lawn care service or contractor, take a few minutes to talk with them about these tips, along with fertilizer-restricted season. Choose a company certified in fertilizer standards.
• Follow watering restrictions: even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesdays and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays.
In Venice, there is no restriction on the use of reclaimed water. Irrigation with another water source must be before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
In the county, irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.