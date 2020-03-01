When you walk into a room aglow with color and filled with chatty people and a lot of smiles, you know you are in a happy place.
Grace United Methodist Church was that place for the PEO GU Chapter’s Festival of Holidays.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization for women provides scholarships.
“It’s about women helping women reach for the stars,” Diane Sharpe said in her opening remarks.
PEO offers scholarships for high school seniors, returning students and international scholarships.
The organization is 150 years old.
The Festival of Holidays showcased food, table settings and costumes. Sue Chapman was in awe of the German statues and linens presented by Inge Kovacs, Sandra Brookshire and Betty Ehik.
Suzanne Skalski created whimsy in her Halloween-themed table. The crew from Epiphany Cathedral celebrated the U.S.A. with red, white and blue.
The audience of about 80 enjoyed a presentation of the History of Venice by a group of PEO GU Chapter members. Bravo for a fun afternoon.
Join the College Club
The Venice College Club is hoping for new members. The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the community room at the Plantation Golf & Country Club. Their mission is, “Reaching out to make a difference.”
They meet at noon and always have interesting speakers and a book talk. Their dues and meeting raffle provide a scholarship each year. They contribute to the food pantry.
Membership is open to women who have an Associates College degree or more. Call 941-202-4034.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Pat Cartwright who deserves a Medal for Valor. Pat is the narrator for the PEO program on the History of Venice. Recently she was organizing the presentation for the Festival of Holidays when she fell on stage.
Pat finished narrating using a portable microphone as she leaned on a table in the audience. Later she admitted she was in pain.
After the program, a visit to emergency showed Pat had a broken hip. She is recovering. Talk about: “The show must go on.”
This courageous lady is the past president of the Women’s Group at Pelican Pointe. She is active in the Venice Garden Club, an avid bridge player and a trivia champ. She is kind, friendly and fun to be around.
Pat Cartwright is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
