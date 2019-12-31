With the Florida Scrub-jay Festival returning to Sarasota this January, it provides a perfect opportunity to revisit how the blue-feathered threatened species (Aphelocoma coerulescens) is doing in our area.
Let’s start with some fascinating facts about this unique bird. First, the Florida Scrub-jay is endemic to Florida; the only bird found just in Florida and nowhere else in the world. Scrub-jays are cooperative breeders, with the young from one year staying around to help raise the next year’s young. They cache acorns, stashing away as many as 8,000 acorns a season. And, scrub-jays employ a sentinel bird, where one family member watches for predators from a tall oak while the rest of the family forages.
The Florida Scrub-jay also is unique in its choice of habitat. Tony Clements, Oscar Scherer State Park manager, likes to refer to the scrub-jay as the “goldilocks” of birds because they “like it just so,” living in a very specific type of plant community called scrub.
In Sarasota County, that means scrubby flatwoods, consisting of ample areas of bare sandy soils interspersed with patches of short oaks and saw palmetto, with the infrequent pine tree. The sandy areas provide places for scrub-jays to cache acorns, the oak and palmetto provide food and nesting sites, and the scarcity of pine trees means fewer high perches for hawks, owls and other would-be predators.
But scrub habitat is disappearing, imperiling the scrub-jay. Florida has lost an estimated 90 percent of its scrub over time, while Sarasota County has just 5 percent of its original scrub intact.
Scrubby flatwoods occur on high, dry ground, creating a perfect place to plant citrus or build houses which has led to loss of this habitat statewide. And while these sites typically would burn every 6-10 years due to natural causes, keeping the tree height down and maintaining the sandy openings the jays need, this cycle has been disrupted in many areas by fire suppression.
BONUS: Scrub’s sandy soil also plays an important role in recharging the Florida aquifer, which provides clean drinking water to Florida’s residents and visitors.
As a result, recent surveys show less than 50 scrub-jays in Sarasota County. with 22 of these jays, comprising six family groups, located at Oscar Scherer State Park. This represents an increase at the park over the past three years from a low of 12 individuals in 2016, and the formation of the first new family group in 20 years.
Even with this increase at Oscar Scherer State Park, the current view looks dim for scrub-jays in Sarasota County. A self-sustaining, genetically diverse population would need at least 800 acres of managed scrub habitat, with adjacent small patches of habitat no more than two miles apart, since scrub-jays avoid flying long distances. And the county neither contains that much scrub habitat nor are the remaining parcels within a few miles of each other.
But, all is not lost. Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties have teamed up to gather data to better understand and best manage the remaining scrub habitat. The multi-county Southwest Florida Scrub-jay Working Group continues to look for opportunities to make connections, so our remaining jays have every opportunity to persist into the future.
And you can help.
Learn more about the Florida scrub, scrub-jays, and the role of fire in Florida ecosystems at these free, public events in Sarasota County (visit scgov.net/parks or call 941-861-5000):
• Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: FireFest, at Carlton Reserve
• Jan. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Land Management in an Urban Setting, at Manasota Scrub Preserve (repeated March 25 and April 15)
• Jan. 30, 9-11 a.m.: The Role of fire in Florida’s Ecosystems, at Old Miakka Preserve
• March 28, 9-10 a.m.: Florida Scrub-Jay in Peril, at Shamrock Park and Nature Center
• March 31, 9-11 a.m.: Wild Sarasota: Scrub Stroll, at South Venice Lemon Bay Preserve
Come visit our Sarasota County Extension table at the 10th Annual Florida Scrub-jay Festival, which rotates through different Florida state parks, landing this year at Oscar Scherer, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 (a Saturday). The festival is an event not to miss, and not just given the scrub-jay connection. It features speakers and presentations, a scrub-jay Q-and-A panel, guided nature walks, prescribed fire demonstrations, youth crafts and games, live music, food, and more. The day kicks off at 8 a.m., with the 5K and 10K scrub-jay runs. Learn more by calling 941-483-5956.
Whether you make the festival or not, be a part of Florida scrub-jay conservation!
Katherine Clements is the ecology and natural resources educator with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. She has worked for UF/IFAS Extension since January 2017, and has 25-plus years’ experience in environmental- and health-related education. Contact her at kclements@scgov.net or 941-861-9900. Katherine’s husband, Tony Clements, Oscar Scherer State Park manager, co-authored this article.
