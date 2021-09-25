VENICE — With less than a week remaining in the public comment period, the city has heard from only seven people and the Venice Golf & River Club Community Association board regarding the first draft of its proposed land-development regulations (LDR).
Comments can be submitted through Thursday, at VeniceGov.com by clicking “Deadline for public comment on Venice LDR draft extended to 9/30” at the top of the page.
Building heights downtown have been a common topic during the LDR process, and several comments address them.
An anonymous person wrote: “I love the downtown area just as it is and would not support adding another story to the buildings.”
“The possibility of raising the building height on the island is another destructive move in my view. Let’s try to keep Venice unique by protecting it’s historic buildings. I’d rather see money spent protecting the environment, i.e., red tide,” wrote Margaret Doyle.
Former Mayor Ed Martin said in an email to City Council that “changing the existing skyline to three story, up to 49 foot high buildings,” would destroy the appeal of downtown. He submitted similar comments online.
The remarks are directed to LDR provisions that would allow buildings downtown to go up to 39 feet, with floors of 15 feet, 12 feet and 12 feet. No exceptions for greater habitable height would be allowed.
A property owner would be allowed an additional 10 feet for “non-habitable rooftop elements, such as architectural features and building appurtenances,” and could propose a “design alternative … to allow design options for architectural and building appurtenances that exceed ten (10) feet.”
The current height limits downtown are three stories and 35 feet, with another 10 feet allowable by conditional-use approval by the City Council. Some rooftop elements have no current height limit.
Building height wasn’t the only thing on the mind of the people who have commented.
Ron Courtney, a member of the city’s Environmental Advisory Board, submitted three sets of remarks, about green buildings, wildlife protection and conservation districts.
Jan Vertefeuille suggested that the development of any land be proceeded by a wildlife and habitat protection assessment. The relevant draft LDR requires one for parcels larger than five acres.
She also opposes the proposed merger of the Architectural Review Board and the Historical Preservation Board into a single body. Both boards are also against consolidation.
Martin recommends that decisions on the demolition of historic structures be made by the City Council.
“I feel the elected officials should make final decisions, after advisory committee and staff review and analysis,” he wrote.
Currently, the Architectural Review Board has the authority, though existing city rules defining the process are skimpy.
Much of the input from the Venice Golf & River Club Community Association was related to the environment as well.
It queried whether the city allows new construction to use septic tanks (if a city sewer connection isn’t available — generally, within 100 feet of the property); why open space and parkland aren’t permitted uses in the mixed use corridors in its vicinity; and whether permeable surfaces could be approved for parking lots.
“Permeable surfaces help reduce red tide, as storm runoff goes into the ground as opposed to flowing to sewers and into the gulf, picking up pollutants along the way,” the association wrote.
The deadline for comments from the city’s advisory boards and the Technical Review Committee comprising its departments is also Sept. 30.
Staff and the city’s consultant will work with Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder to incorporate all the input into a second draft that probably will be available in November, acting Planning Director Roger Clark said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.