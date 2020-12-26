VENICE - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, including the crew from FPH-Venice District - delivered more than a ton of donated food to the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers.

It was a part of the “Stuff the Charger” food drive that FHP conducts every year.

"Troopers love their communities and were proud to help those in need," it said in a news release.


