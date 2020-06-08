VENICE — Two Venice City Council seats will be up for grabs in November.
One incumbent is seeking a second term and one isn’t, leaving an opening for a former Council member to try to return.
Elected in 2017, both Mitzie Fiedler and Chuck Newsom are coming to the end of their first term. Fiedler has already filed for re-election and has her campaign website up but Newsom said he has decided to “step aside and let somebody else take a swing at it.”
He had served on the Planning Commission for about four and a half years before being elected. Add in a three-year Council term and “enough is enough,” he said.
The public doesn’t realize all the work that goes into serving on the Council, he said.
Besides two regular meetings most months, Council members also have special meetings and workshops to go to and liaison assignments to city boards and other organizations whose meetings they’re expected to attend.
One of Newsom’s posts was as liaison to the Planning Commission. He would review the entire agenda packet even though he wouldn’t be participating in the meeting.
“If you do it right, it’s a really time-consuming job,” he said. “And I tried to do it right.”
He said he has offered his support to candidate Bill Willson, who served on the Council from 2004 to 2007.
“I can’t think of a better candidate,” he said.
Bill Willson
Willson said that he wouldn’t be running if Newsom were seeking re-election.
It remains to be seen what campaigning will be like because of the pandemic, he said.
“We won’t be out shaking hands,” he said, adding that he doesn’t foresee any big forums.
Instead, he said, there will be a heavier reliance on email and Facebook and maybe some “new and improved way of doing things.”
Willson said he wants to return to the Council because over the last several years it has “done a lot of the right things to keep the city going in the right direction” and he wants to make sure that continues.
As both a former Council member and a current member of the Planning Commission, as well as someone with a long record of civic involvement, he said that he would have no learning curve if elected.
“I know the drill,” he said. “I’ve been working to keep Venice wonderful for 25 years and I’m not planning on being anywhere but here.”
He advised his colleagues on the Commission of his run for a Council seat Tuesday.
”We’re going to keep you busy right up until November no matter what,” Commission Chair Barry Snyder told him.
Mitzie Fiedler
Fiedler said she wants another Council term to continue working to make sure the city has a sustainable budget and to achieve a couple other goals.
The city should have sufficient revenue to cover expenses and maintain reserves without layoffs or a tax increase, whether it’s dealing with a pandemic, like now, a hurricane or a return of red tide.
Heading into workshops beginning June 16, Fiedler said there’s no tax increase in the proposed budget in spite of the economic impact of the coronavirus.
“I think we’re in a good position,” she said.
An inventory of the city’s assets and a plan for maintaining and upgrading them was one of her campaign platforms, she said. That’s been done.
The city has also largely completed the road work voters approved a bond issue for and has increased it monitoring of stormwater outfalls to the Gulf for nutrients and pollutants, she said.
”I think we’re on a good track,” she said.
If re-elected, she said she wants to continue to improve the city’s relationship with the county, and in particular to finalize a new parks agreement. The city needs to know which parks it will be responsible for in order to be able to plan how to take care of them, she said.
She also wants the Council to hold a few town hall meetings, whether in person or virtually.
She said she declared for re-election early because campaigning may be limited to direct mail and her website.
“That might be all we do,” she said.
