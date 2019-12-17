VENICE — More than 40 Venice High School students took part in a field trip to Suncoast Technical College during the annual “Career in a Year” event.
It was held through the Rotary Futures College Resource Center.
“Venice High School students were introduced to the many career programs available at Suncoast Technical College that can be completed in 13 months or less and the services the college provides to help individuals receive training for high-demand jobs,” according to a news release. “This trip is especially beneficial to those students who do not yet have a post-secondary education plan.”
Program director Millie Wheeler and outreach specialist Kate Obendorf led the field trip.
Venice Lions Club makes the event possible every year with a $1,000 grant.
“Since 2015, the Venice Lions Club has sponsored this annual field trip so students can explore career education,” the news release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.