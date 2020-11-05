VENICE — For more than 30 years, area residents have enjoyed and admired Yummies Donuts & BBQ.
When they closed due to COVID-19, owners Allen and Karen Sayre Tines understood when they reopened, the vital need would be cleansing their business.
During a 10-week shut down, they realized the way they had done business before coronavirus would change.
Before re-opening, they researched the best methods and proven equipment to implement layers of protection for staff and customers.
They purchased wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, face shields and safety glasses together with hand cleansers.
They also installed plexiglass barriers, acquired a non-contact thermometer and a Pulse Oximeter.
Scheduling numerous touch point cleanings, they purchased a fogging machine then found a perfect sanitizing and disinfectant solution to use with it.
Approved by the EPA and considered safe for food and hospitals, it has been proven to kill more than 99% of the EPA’s microorganisms.
The disinfectant kills bacteria including salmonella entertica, sStaphylococcus aureus, MRSA and E. coli. It is virucidal against Influenza A, H1N1 and Rhinovirus type 37. It is on the EPA’s List N to disinfect for use against SARS-COV-2, the cause of COVID-19.
The proprietary active ingredient is formulated with whole essential plant oils and is less toxic than vinegar.
“Not only outstanding for food service businesses the system is ideal for any space,” Karen Tines said. “It is the icing on the doughnut that gave us the confidence to safely reopen Yummies. Now we are happily sharing the fogging system experience with other businesspeople. Allen and I realized everyone could benefit from our experience.”
Following business inquiries about their sanitizing and disinfectant services, they launched their company, Fogger Pros. Recruiting Allen’s brother to open Fogger Pros in Detroit and his nephew to do similar in Chicago offering the same level of protection to their communities.
For more information, visit www.foggerpros.com or email Tines.FL@foggerpros.com or call 941-786-0060.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.