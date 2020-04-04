LOS ANGELES – Have a love of movies but can't head to the theaters?
Well, there's a new daily gathering for you - virtually.
According to a news release from the American Film Institute, it is launching the AFI Movie Club, which it deemed "a daily virtual gathering to leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty."
Steven Spielberg introduced the inaugural film, "The Wizard of Oz."
AFI "will continue to select an iconic movie each day for the world to watch together, creating a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing," the news release states. "Other special guests will announce select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms."
To get involved, visit AFI.com/MovieClub to see the featured movie of the day.
"The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub," the news release states.
“AFI’s goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety,” said Bob Gazzale, President and CEO. “We’re honored to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way.”
Seven of Spielberg’s films appear across AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies lists, including: "Schindler's’ List," "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial," "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Saving Private Ryan," "The Color Purple," and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
In 1995, AFI awarded Spielberg the AFI Life Achievement Award.
