VENICE — State Rep. Fiona McFarland will speak at Venice Christian school’s morning chapel in honor of Veterans Day.
McFarland represents District 72.
She served in the Navy and the Navy Reserves.
The school said she will speak to fifth-to-12thgrade students.
No outside guests are allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
McFarland has earned two Navy/Marine Corps Commendation medals and three Navy Achievement medals.
“The mission of Venice Christian School is to partner with families, the local churches and the community to educate children in accordance with the truth of scriptures and to pursue excellence in academic instruction with a biblical worldview,” it said.
The school is a private non-profit on Center Road with about 25 teachers and about 300 students pre-K through high school, it said. It noted it was a finalist from the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce both this and last year for Nonprofit Business of the Year. It was voted “Best Private School” in the Venice Gondolier’s “Best of Venice Awards.”
