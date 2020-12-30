CASEY KEY — Firefighters remain on scene of an overnight blaze in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road that has kept the road closed since about 3 a.m.
"Occupants and neighboring residents are safe and were evacuated from their homes," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in an early morning report.
A neighbor called authorities at about 2:45 a.m. to report the home in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road was ablaze. By 3:15 a.m., it was escalated to a two-alarm fire, according to Brianne Grant, media relations officer with Sarasota County.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department, the portions of the road in the 2300-2700 blocks remain closed as of 11:30 a.m.
There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters called the damage "extensive" and the structure "totaled."
The State Fire Marshal's Office and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are investigating the blaze.
Nokomis Fire is in charge of the scene.
