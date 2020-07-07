VENICE — Fire Station No. 1 started making way for its replacement this week, bringing a new look to the City Hall campus.
It’s part of a $12 million project that also includes a new Building Department annex that will connect the new station to City Hall and renovations to City Hall itself.
The campus will get a new energy plant and a generator that can power all the buildings for up to 72 hours.
The City Council approved the contract for the project in May.
Funding sources include 1-cent sales surtax revenue; a capital improvement building fund; fire services impact fees; Building Department reserves; the proceeds of the sale of the Hamilton Building; and a grant the city received for the generator — but not a bridge loan that was part of the early budgeting for the project.
The project will be done in three phases, Brett Raymaker, of Willis Smith Construction, told the Council in May.
Phase 1 is the new energy plant and the generator, the grant for which has a December deadline.
Phase 2, running concurrently, is the demolition of the existing fire station and the construction of the new one, as well as the building department annex connecting it to City Hall.
Phase 3 will be the renovations in the existing City Hall structure, which will take place next year.
Completion is expected in November 2021.
