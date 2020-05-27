VENICE — After nearly two years, it’s almost time to cue the bulldozers.
Permits are in hand, the Architectural Review Board and Planning Commission have signed off and, on Tuesday, the City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price contract for the fire station replacement/City Hall expansion project.
Public Works Director James Clinch noted Tuesday architectural firm Sweet Sparkman completed its due diligence study of the project in July 2018.
Work is projected to begin next month, with completion in November 2021.
The project will be done in three phases, according to Brett Raymaker, of Willis Smith Construction, which is managing it.
Phase 1 will be the construction of the new energy plant to service the campus. It includes a generator that can power all the buildings for up to 72 hours.
The plant is a key element of the project and there’s a December deadline for a grant of about $800,000 that funds most of the work, he said.
Phase 2 will be the demolition of the existing fire station and the construction of the new one, as well as the building department annex connecting it to City Hall. Phase 3 involves renovations in the existing City Hall structure.
“Now more than ever we need to have space,” Clinch said.
The price tag for the work is $11,943,390. It includes all the demolition and construction; furniture and equipment; Willis Smith’s services; fees; bonds; sales tax to the extent the tax-exempt city can’t make a direct purchase; and a 2% contingency.
It also includes a new Florida Power & Light connection — the existing main line runs under City Hall, Clinch said.
The project is fully funded outside the city’s General Fund, he said, and there’s no longer a need for a $2.3 million bridge loan built into the original budget.
Sources include 1 cent sales surtax revenue; a capital improvement building fund; fire services impact fees; Building Department reserves; and the proceeds of the sale of the Hamilton Building.
“All the money is set aside and secured for this project,” Finance Director Linda Senne said.
Council Member Rich Cautero wanted to know whether the economic downturn could have an impact on the project.
Because his company has guaranteed a maximum price, Raymaker said, “it’s going to fall on us if something does happen.”
But things in the construction industry right now are “pretty much business as usual,” he said.
One of the things that didn’t make the cut for budgetary reasons was the installation of photo-voltaic cells.
There was limited space for them, architect Karl Bernhard said, after deducting existing roof that couldn’t support them and new roof where they’d be visible.
Even a new roof would have to be reinforced, he said, raising the cost of installation to about $250,000. At an energy saving of about $5,400 a year the cells would pay for themselves in about 45 years — but they have a lifespan of about 25.
The structure will be solar ready, however, so that a retrofit of cells in the future will be easily connected, he said.
Separately, the Council also approved a budget amendment that includes about $140,000 in relocation costs to continue fire service on the island during construction.
