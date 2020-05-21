VENICE — Assuming the approval of a contract at next week’s City Council meeting, the replacement of Fire Station 1 by City Hall could begin within a month.
The project cleared its next-to-last hurdles Tuesday with the approval by the Planning Commission of its site-and-development plan and a special exception petition.
“The project is essentially shovel-ready at this point,” Public Works Director James Clinch said.
It involves replacing the existing 50-plus-year-old station with a two-story, 12,000-square-foot building and constructing a 6,580-square-foot addition to City Hall to connect the two structures and house the Building Department.
Other city departments will expand into the vacated space.
The new station will occupy essentially the same footprint as the existing one but will have three equipment bays instead of two. That means it needs a wider driveway exiting onto Harbor Drive, Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said.
It also needs a wider one to get the equipment into the station off Granada Avenue. One part of the special exception approved those variations from code.
A second part reduced the number of parking spaces required from 216 to 154, which is still 26 more spaces than exist now, while the third part approved counted offsite parking on the roads around the property in the number of spaces provided.
It includes 25 spaces to be created on the Lord-Higel House property across Granada but not any other spaces not abutting the campus, engineer Matt D’Angelou said.
Replacing the station will cure numerous deficiencies, Clinch said, including that the existing one isn’t hurricane hardened and has to be evacuated if winds exceed 45 mph.
The project also includes installation of a generator that will be able to power the entire campus for 72 hours, architect Karl Bernhard said.
Clinch said he had hoped to include some storm-resistant features in renovations to City Hall but they had to be cut to keep the project within its budget.
Other business
The Planning Commission also granted three variance requests:
• For 233 Pensacola Road, reducing a setback requirement from 20 feet to 0.5 feet and increasing lot coverage from 30% to 35%, for the construction of a new house.
The owners had requested a 5-foot setback — 2 feet more than the existing yard — but amended it to allow for the attachment of a pool cage to a planned boundary wall.
The existing house was built in 1926, so the Architectural Review Board will need to approve its demolition.
• For 300 Short Road, another corner property, reducing the setback along a city right of way to zero for the construction of a pool cage. This property has technically has three front yards, including the right of way.
The owners had placed “For Sale” signs on the property due to financial considerations but told the Planning Commission it will be taken off the market.
• For 304 Bayshore Drive, allowing a third driveway, to access a detached hobby garage to be built. A gravel drive already exists.
Watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meeting” header.
