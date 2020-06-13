Smoke testing
next week
VENICE — A city contractor will perform smoke testing on the sewer system Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19. Affected residents will be notified of the work.
If you see smoke in your residence during testing, notify the Utilities Department at 941-486-2788. If you have questions, contact Venice Utilities at 941-486-2788.
Fire station project starts Wednesday
VENICE — The replacement of Fire Station 1, along with construction of a 7,000-square-foot addition to City Hall and renovations to the existing building, begins Wednesday, June 17.
The first stage of the 17-month project will be the installation of a 1,000 kilowatt generator and a new central energy plant to serve the entire campus. Estimated completion of that stage is in December.
Site work and construction are planned to begin Sept. 1 and take about 11 months. Interior renovations to City Hall are scheduled to start next July and take about four months.
Parking locations will shift as work progresses.
For more information, contact James Clinch, director of Public Works, at jclinch@venicegov.com or 941-882-7359.
Live Oak repaving
starts Monday
VENICE — The city will begin replacing pavement removed for the Live Oak Stormwater Improvements Project on June 15.
The pipe trench lines will be paved on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. The project area will be milled and paved on Wednesday. The work will require periodic lane closures.
For more information, contact Assistant City Engineer Jon Kramer at jkramer@venicegov.com or 941-882-7410.
