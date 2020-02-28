VENICE - Venice firefighters returning from one call noted smoke from another location and responded to a blaze, extinguishing it before it could cause more damage.
The fire, at 410 Palmetto Court, damaged the back porch and landing of a second floor unit, according to a news release from the city of Venice.
Two residents evacuated without injury; their pet birds were also OK, authorities said.
Venice Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Blanchard noted the building is about 100 years old and it was fortunate the firefighters noticed the blaze.
"If it had happened 12 hours from now, it would have been much worse," Blanchard said in the news release.
Along with Venice Fire, units from Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments and the Venice Police Department responded.
Authorities said a cigarette is believed to have been the cause of the fire, which is being deemed accidental in nature.
