VENICE — Firehouse Subs in the region are set to fill 100 positions during a one-day job fair set for its eateries next week.
“Applicants can get hired on the spot from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16,” it said in a news release.
The company is hosting the event with on-site interviews conducted “to fill more than 100 crew member, shift leader and management roles at its 26 area restaurants,” the news release said.
“The award-winning sandwich brand seeks to fill part and full-time positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals,” it said. “Interested applicants can visit their local restaurant and ask to speak with a manager about applying.”
It noted a portion of each purchase benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation “which has donated more than $1.2 million to first responders in greater Tampa.”
The Firehouse Subs restaurant in Venice is among those taking part, along with Sarasota and other regional locations, mainly toward Bradenton and Tampa.
Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville in 1994 by former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen. For more information, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.
Through the years, it has given more than $55 million in grants to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
