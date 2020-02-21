VENICE - The Venice Fire Department received safety equipment from a local Firehouse Subs recently.
The donation came from Jim and Patti Wiesel of Firehouse Subs, 1570 S. U.S. 41 Bypass.
The family donated 12 ballistic vests and helmets to Venice Fire Station 52.
"This gear, designed to deflect projectiles and bullets, will be added to front-line response vehicles to protect firefighters on dangerous emergency scenes," according to a news release.
Across the nation, firefighters responding to active shooting situations have found themselves under-equipped to protect themselves from gunfire while trying to save victims.
“I hope you never have to use them, but at least you have them if the call comes in,” Jim Wiesel said in the news release.
Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said in the news release he is "extremely grateful" to have Firehouse Subs and the Wiesels as partners in the community.
Jim Wiesel has previously helped the Venice Fire Department obtain structural fire helmets for every firefighter at the department.
He has secured more than $30,000 in equipment for Venice firefighters.
Venice’s Firehouse Subs also donated to Nokomis and Englewood’s fire departments as well. In total, Venice Firehouse Subs has give about $70,000 to those area firefighters.
Wiesel, in the news release, said he knows the "equipment keeps crews safe while helping others."
The slogan of Firehouse Subs is “These Subs Help Save Lives.” The chain adds funding for needed equipment through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, according to the news release.
All customers are given the option of rounding-up their bill up to the nearest dollar. "The change is collected along with the proceeds from first responder buckets next to the registers," according to the news release.
Through that, departments seek grants from the company's foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.