Caldwell Trust Co. President/CEO R. G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. carries a bag of donations collected by his company for a food drive sponsored by Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. With him were Caldwell Trust Co. Vice President Scott Antritt, in the truck, and Board Member the Rev. Chris Gray.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Caldwell Trust Co. and its staff took part in a Meals on Wheels of Sarasota Holiday Drive.

“Meals on Wheels of Sarasota is an example of exactly what our community needs, and we’re so glad that we can support them in their mission especially during these challenging times,” Caldwell Trust Vice President of Marketing Sheryl Vieira said.

Meals on Wheels of Sarasota was founded in 1971 by area churches in 1971.

“(Since) Meals on Wheels delivered the first meal on December 7, 1971, the organization and its volunteers have carried over 7 million meals — an average of 160,000 meals annually-to those who wish to remain independent in their own homes but cannot stop or prepare meals for themselves,” the news release said. “In its 27-year history, Meals on Wheels has seen the number of its clients increased, and the need continues to grow as the population ages.”

Caldwell Trust Co. has offices in Venice and Sarasota and began in 1993


