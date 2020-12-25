VENICE — The Caldwell Trust Co. and its staff took part in a Meals on Wheels of Sarasota Holiday Drive.
“Meals on Wheels of Sarasota is an example of exactly what our community needs, and we’re so glad that we can support them in their mission especially during these challenging times,” Caldwell Trust Vice President of Marketing Sheryl Vieira said.
Meals on Wheels of Sarasota was founded in 1971 by area churches in 1971.
“(Since) Meals on Wheels delivered the first meal on December 7, 1971, the organization and its volunteers have carried over 7 million meals — an average of 160,000 meals annually-to those who wish to remain independent in their own homes but cannot stop or prepare meals for themselves,” the news release said. “In its 27-year history, Meals on Wheels has seen the number of its clients increased, and the need continues to grow as the population ages.”
Caldwell Trust Co. has offices in Venice and Sarasota and began in 1993
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.