VENICE — As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination enters the final stage of approval, the state now knows how many doses its initial shipment will be: 179,400.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the number Thursday.
It’s enough to immunize 89,700 people: Two shots are required for full immunity.
Pfizer’s data show the vaccine is 95% effective after two shots but only about 50% effective after one.
DeSantis previously said front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term-care facilities would have top priority.
About 370,000 people live or work in long-term-care facilities in the state and there are about 1.35 million licensed health care professionals, most of whom would not be considered front-line workers.
DeSantis said the vaccine will be distributed with:
• 97,500 doses to the state’s five “pilot” hospitals — Tampa General, AdventHealth Orlando, UF Health Jacksonville, Memorial Regional in Hollywood and Jackson Memorial in Miami — to vaccinate “high-risk, high-contact” health care workers.
• 60,450 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens, which will be setting up clinics in long-term-care facilities to vaccinate residents and staff under a contract with the federal government.
• 21,450 doses will go to the Department of Health, the Division of Emergency Management and the National Guard, which will form “strike teams” to supplement the efforts of CVS and Walgreens.
If the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give final approval this weekend, vaccinations should begin next week. Getting vaccinated will be voluntary, unless required by an employer or school.
The state should be able to immunize all front-line health care workers and long-term-care residents and staff by the end of the year and start vaccinating other seniors after the first of the year, he said.
The state has not yet released its final vaccination plan to the public. It was submitted to the CDC last week.
By the numbers
The state was late releasing its report Friday after reporting 11,234 cases on Thursday — the most in more than a month.
At 8.07%, the positivity rate was over 7% for the 13th consecutive day. An additional 129 deaths were reported as well.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized rose from 4,550 Thursday to 4,638 Friday.
Sarasota County reported an additional 161 cases Thursday, with five deaths. It was the 12th straight day with more than 100 new cases.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Florida on March 1, there have been 421 people in Sarasota County who have died of the ailment.
The county’s hospitalization statistics have improved somewhat as the state’s have worsened.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county went from 129 on Tuesday to 103 on Friday, with both Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Venice Regional Bayfront Health reporting declines.
SMH had 69 COVID-19 patients Friday, compared to 81 on Tuesday. Nine were in the ICU; on Tuesday 11 people were.
VRBH had 23 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday and 19 on Friday, and the number of staff who were self-isolating after testing positive declined from 17 to eight.
SMH reported one death and VRBH had two.
The Sarasota County School District had 17 staff and 63 students in isolation Friday, compared to 16 and 65 on Tuesday.
The number of staff in quarantine was unchanged at 58 but the number of students ballooned, from 469 to 818.
Sixteen people had been directed to isolate in the previous 48 hours, and 45 people were told to quarantine.
