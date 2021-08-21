ARCADIA — An Arcadia teen, Samantha "Cat" Fuentes, became the first female Eagle Scout in the Two Rivers District of the Boy Scouts of America, which includes Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
"We are absolutely thrilled," Two Rivers District Chair Paul Caragiulo said.
Fuentes, of Troop 624, achieved the ranking on July 22, while also becoming the first female Eagle Scout in DeSoto County. She is the third female Eagle Scout in the Southwest Florida Council of BSA.
"It feels really good and scary," Fuentes said about the milestone of being the first female.
She said on one hand, she was the first, which was awesome, but it also brought a lot of attention reaching that major milestone for the area's BSA.
Fuentes originally joined Scouts BSA because it was something she could do with her dad, John Fuentes. But it then branched out to spending time with her troop.
"It was something I wanted to do because I enjoy Scouting," Fuentes said.
She said Scouts BSA had a vast curriculum of activities that adapted and changed, which intrigued her.
To become an Eagle Scout, Scouts must finish a service project and earn at least 21 merit badges.
Fuentes had 30 merit badges and aided the Arcadia Garden Club for her project "Revitalize the Native Garden."
Unlike most Boy Scouts, Fuentes was only allowed to join in 2019 and had to work hard to become an Eagle Scout in only two years.
"It was for sure a lot more stressful," Fuentes said.
She mentioned she was constantly working toward it and didn't have any breaks. It was one merit badge after another.
Despite the stress, others noticed her dedication and hard work throughout the two years.
"I think she had a good time with it," John Fuentes said.
Like anyone else, he said of course she struggled but went through it "like a champ."
As the first female to receive the rank in the area, Caragiulo said he was honored to participate in Fuentes' ceremony to become an Eagle Scout.
"She worked very hard to achieve this," said Audrey Gibson, the Scoutmaster of Troop 624.
The committee chair of the troop, Rachel Arguijo, said she was determined despite many setbacks due to the pandemic.
Apart from Fuentes, Troop 624 has six female Scouts.
"It's great for Scouting and our district," Caragiulo said.
Like Fuentes, many female Scouts have been striving for the Eagle Scout ranking within the Scouts BSA.
In September 2020, BSA inducted the first female Eagle Scout in the country. Over 1,000 female Eagle Scouts across the country were part of that inaugural class, according to the BSA website.
"I think Boy Scouts opening up to allow girls to join was pretty awesome," John Fuentes said.
In 2019, girls were allowed to join the older youth program now called Scouts BSA. The year before, young girls could join the Cub Scouts.
"Certainly looking for ways to expand both male and female troops," Caragiulo said about the district.
With her short time in Scouts BSA, Fuentes became a trailblazer for other girls in the area interested in BSA.
"If any girl wants to be a part of scouting, they should for sure join Scouts BSA," Fuentes said. "There is a lot more of us then you think, and we want you with us."
