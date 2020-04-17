First responders salute Venice hospital workers

VENICE — First responders took time out Friday to salute hospital workers.
And the health care teams reciprocated the love.
At Venice Regional Bayfront Health, members of the Venice Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department and Venice Police Departments converged on the hospital at 3 p.m. for an official salute.
“This is for everything they’ve done,” said Venice Firefighter Lt. Derek Lowery, president of the Venice Firefighters Benevolent Fund. “We’re always on the front line. Right now, they are the front line for everybody.”
Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey summoned enough fire engines and other apparatus to salute hospital staff at both Emergency Room entrances, on Nokomis Avenue and The Rialto.
“This is appreciation in support of the men and women working at hospitals, the endless hours they work with few breaks, getting exposed to all they’ve been exposed to. This is to pay tribute to what they do, day in and day out.”
Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller sent a number of police officers in cruisers.
“We all want to show our appreciation to all first responders, including all the hospital staff that give us the ability to do our jobs,” he said. “Nurses, doctors, and everybody else who works at the hospital and helps keep this community safe.”
At exactly 3 p.m., a fire engine horn sounded four times, followed by a 10-second salute.
“Our entire team is touched and encouraged by this show of support from others on the front lines of the coronavirus response,” Venice Regional Bayfront Health CEO Karen Fordham said in a news release. “We truly are all in this together, and we deeply appreciate this salute from first responders serving throughout the region.”
Nurses, doctors and other hospital workers were prepared with a message of their own.
Lined up safely apart from one another on the sidewalk, they held up colorful placards that spelled out “Thank You” to firefighters, EMTs and policemen.
Certified nursing assistant Janice Sherman handed a Venice Fire Department official a poster with signatures and personal messages of thanks by hospital employees. Others took photos with co-workers commemorating the moment.
A young girl, accompanied by her grandmother and grandfather, held up a handmade sign that reads, “My mother is a nurse,” decorated with colorful hearts.
The messages of appreciation continued all the way into the hospital parking garage where well-wishers used chalk to write, “You are all rockstars,” “Thank you for all you do,” and Psalm 91:10 with this message added, “We are praying for you.”
Earlier on Friday, the Benevolent Fund provided a free lunch courtesy of Publix Supermarket to Venice hospital workers.
“We jumped at the opportunity to do this,” Lowery said.
