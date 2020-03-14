SARASOTA — Overnight the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) announced the first two cases of coronavirus in residents of Sarasota County.
A Manatee County man, the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida, was treated at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota and released last week. He’s considered a Manatee County case by state officials, however, because that’s the county he resides in.
One of the two new Sarasota County patients is a 70-year-old man being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus, the hospital announced late Thursday in a press release. Confirmation of his diagnosis is pending.
A 50-year-old male seasonal resident from Sarasota County also tested positive. He’s being treated in Broward County.
At a press conference Friday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota County Health Department head Chuck Henry said the second patient had been traveling extensively through the United States for a few months before he came down with the virus.
Henry reiterated that even when a patient meets the risk criteria and tests positive for COVID-19, many will have mild symptoms and don’t need hospital care. They should remain at home in self-isolation.
People being treated in a hospital setting have additional issues and “need to be there,” Henry said.
Henry said a growing concern is the overtaxing of the system.
“If they don’t need care, certainly they should self isolate at home,” Henry said.
Dr. James Fiorica, chief medical officer at SMH, said that out of an abundance of caution the hospital is monitoring 16 staff who came into contact with various patients, but it doesn’t believe any will be positive for coronavirus.
“Our (infection precautions) worked very well,” he said.
“They gown up and gown down every time they enter and leave the room. It’s a very prescriptive procedure. And people are abiding by the process,” said SMH CEO David Verinder.
He thanked the 7,200 SMH employees, 1,400 physicians and 600 volunteers for “rushing toward this problem,” working throughout the night and staying to work when they could have gone home.
“We all owe our providers a debt of gratitude,” Verinder said.
Isolation
FDOH updated its website around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, going from 27 cases statewide to 42. By late Friday afternoon that number had risen again, to 45.
Officials are still attempting to determine if some of the new cases are travel related.
The SMH patient admitted March 10 was “placed in isolation under the care of staff trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures,” according to the SMH press release.
Test samples for the SMH patient have been sent to the CDC for confirmation, but SMH and state health officials are treating it as a confirmed case for public health purposes, according to the release.
“Hospital leaders are working closely with the Florida Department of Health to isolate and monitor any healthcare providers and close contacts of the patient potentially exposed, and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath,” according to SMH public information officer Kim Savage.
While the virus is not expected to cause severe illness in the majority of infected people, Verinder stressed the need for everyone in the community to use caution and take the steps necessary to protect those most at risk, primarily the elderly and those with respiratory or underlying medical conditions.
“Our team has been preparing for this eventuality for more than a month, and we have trained teams equipped with the resources needed to help keep our community safe,” Verinder said. “As more people are diagnosed in our nation, it is important to remember that we are talking about more than numbers. These are people we care for, and care about, and we all need to do our part to protect those most vulnerable in our community.”
Testing
SMH created a makeshift waiting area outside of its emergency room for people with respiratory complaints. They are triaged in this negative pressure area and, if necessary, are admitted to isolation rooms, according to SMH.
Here’s the process, according to SMH:
In the microbiology lab at the hospital, normal testing for the hospital patients is ongoing.
Samples taken help rule out the flu and more than a dozen other respiratory illnesses. Only after those have been ruled out will the state consider COVID-19 testing.
The hospital sends a COVID-19 test sample to one of three state-run labs. Samples that are positive for the virus are sent for confirmation.
Doctors and nurses treating a COVID patient use special protective masks called CAPRs to ensure their safety when interacting with patients waiting to rule out COVID-19. They have special training to use this equipment. No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms.
After patients are discharged from the hospital, isolation rooms are manually cleaned by staff and then given an extra dose of sanitation from the TRU-D UV-light cleaning robot.
While the company that makes these does not claim they kill the COVID-19 virus, it’s an added layer of disinfection that Sarasota Memorial uses in high-risk areas throughout the hospital.
Other teams work diligently to protect the supply chain and provide the staff treating patients in isolation with all of the protective equipment they need.
Carts and bags are loaded with requested equipment and the staff keeps track of all supplies to prevent any shortages.
Patients with severe respiratory illness are hospitalized in isolation rooms, and the hospital limits staff to those trained to care for patients at risk of COVID-19.
The hospital keeps logs on everyone entering the rooms so it can identify people who come into contact with the patient should the patient later test positive for COVID-19.
The hospital has been restricting visitors to patients in isolation, and instead encouraging video calls through FaceTime, Skype and other apps.
All surface areas of the hospital and outpatient sites are continually and thoroughly cleaned with anti-microbial disinfectant to ensure a safe environment for patients, staff, visitors and the community. In addition, isolation and high-risk clinical areas, such as operating rooms, intensive care units and other procedural areas in the hospital receive an extra layer of sanitation by Tru-D ultraviolet disinfection robots.
For the public
SMH offered the following tips:
Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 call center, which is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121.
If they need urgent or emergency care, people are encouraged to call their doctor, the FDOH-Sarasota hotline, 941-861-2883, or the SMH coronavirus command/information center at 941-262-4000 in advance of arrival at SMH’s emergency or urgent care centers so that appropriate precautions can be taken to minimize exposure to others.
