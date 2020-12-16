SARASOTA — As a longtime lawman and sheriff for eight years, Tom Knight says he has a plan to bridge the gaps between law enforcement, mental health agencies and those suffering from recurring mental breakdowns.
Now he’s got other law enforcement leaders buying in.
Knight, who is finishing up his tenure as Sarasota County sheriff, was recently named the new CEO of First Step of Sarasota, an organization that deals directly with people with mental health and addiction issues. He replaces Gwen MacKenzie.
On Tuesday, Knight and MacKenzie joined with top law enforcement officers to unveil a pilot program based around a Behavioral Health Response Team.
The team is designed to “lessen trauma, divert from emergency departments, prevent unnecessary psychiatric hospitalizations and collaborate with law enforcement when a behavioral health crisis is taking place.”
Joining Knight and MacKenzie on Tuesday to kick off the program were, incoming Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino.
Knight said in the last five years, officers used the Baker Act — a law that allows law enforcement to detain people who are impaired because of mental illness and unable to determine their needs for treatment — more than 6,500 times in Sarasota County.
The worst-case scenario in the nation is when officers arrive on scene and end up wounding combative people who might be suffering a mental breakdown.
“Families don’t want us showing up at their house and shooting their loved one,” he said. “Society wants a better way. We believe this program fits our community.”
The new Behavioral Health Response Team can mobilize anywhere in a community.
The plan is to meet with the “high-need” people in their environment, therefore eliminating or reducing stress.
Team members will contact families of those with high-level mental health needs, and work with them to help develop a plan, before it comes to calling 911.
If police are called, the 911 call taker will have information about the family’s crisis plan in place to inform officers en route.
MacKenzie said that’s what makes Sarasota County’s plan unique.
“It’s tailored for our community needs,” she said. “We are identifying people who have been to the crisis and detox units who typically and have called 911 multiple times in the same month in crisis.”
Contacting families is key to helping them in an hour of need.
“So when we do get a call from law enforcement or from 911, we can do an intervention and execute the safe plan with their families,” she said. “We know who they are. We know what triggers their crisis. We know the crisis response which is also in the 911 database. They know we are involved and we can intervene.”
Tracey Weeden, of First Step, spoke about it.
“We recently had it work here in Sarasota,” she said. “A man was at a gas station saying he was homeless and making a scene. Police were called. The officer knew to call First Step because this was a person we had in our crisis unit several times. Our clinician arrived and talked to the man. He then remembered he wasn’t homeless and calmed down enough to go home.”
Knight begins his new job with First Step in January.
“I know the South County area really needs services. I’ve already started working on it,” he said. “I know this pilot program will evolve, and it’s going to save lives.”
