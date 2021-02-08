SARASOTA — A nonprofit has received a big influx of funding, it announced Monday.
First Step of Sarasota has been awarded a $4 million grant that extends for two years from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The grant is to help First Step become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, First Step said in a news release.
To meet the criteria as a CCBHC, it has to "accomplished the six core areas of excellence that the Mental Health Act outlines," the news release said.
"The six areas of excellence are: available and easily accessible services, staffing, care coordination, quality and other reporting, scope of services, organizational authority, accreditation and governance," the news release said.
First Step said the designation "reinforces" services it can provide to the community when it comes to mental health and substance use disorders.
"This designation is the next step to provide integration of behavioral health services and person-centered systems of care to residents of Sarasota County," it said.
The certification also helps First Step "strengthen partnerships with local non- profits, medical communities, law enforcement agencies, judicial systems and schools to provide the necessary support and outreach services that are part of the designation," it said.
"The overall goal will be to transform the way behavioral health services are delivered by assuring available access to care for all those in need," the news release said.
First Step of Sarasota merged with Coastal Behavioral Healthcare last year and brought in former Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight as its chief executive officer in January.
First Step of Sarasota serves Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. It is online at www.fsos.org.
