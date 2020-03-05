VENICE — A 50-foot wide by 3,400-foot long extension to Taxiway Delta, including lighting and guidance signs, has opened at Venice Municipal Airport.

This extension allows for a full parallel taxiway to Runway 13/31.

“Having this full parallel taxiway will greatly enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft movements on the ground, giving aircraft a way to get to and from Runway 13/31 without having to taxi through the T-hangar area,” Airport Director Mark Cervasio said.

The project took about four and a half months to complete, beginning in October 2019. The contractor was Ajax Building Corp. Design and construction cost approximately $2.4 million, paid for 90% through an FAA grant, 5% through an FDOT grant and the remaining 5% from the city’s Airport Fund.

As a stand-alone entity, the airport is required to be self-sufficient, using no tax dollars.

Along the edge of the new pavement and out 10 feet, sod was placed, and beyond the sod Hydroseed was applied.

Hydroseed is a solution of grass seed and mulch that is sprayed on the ground and forms a crust to prevent the seed from washing away or being eaten by birds before it has a chance to start growing.

A similar extension is planned for Runway 5/23.

