VENICE — A 50-foot wide by 3,400-foot long extension to Taxiway Delta, including lighting and guidance signs, has opened at Venice Municipal Airport.
This extension allows for a full parallel taxiway to Runway 13/31.
“Having this full parallel taxiway will greatly enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft movements on the ground, giving aircraft a way to get to and from Runway 13/31 without having to taxi through the T-hangar area,” Airport Director Mark Cervasio said.
The project took about four and a half months to complete, beginning in October 2019. The contractor was Ajax Building Corp. Design and construction cost approximately $2.4 million, paid for 90% through an FAA grant, 5% through an FDOT grant and the remaining 5% from the city’s Airport Fund.
As a stand-alone entity, the airport is required to be self-sufficient, using no tax dollars.
Along the edge of the new pavement and out 10 feet, sod was placed, and beyond the sod Hydroseed was applied.
Hydroseed is a solution of grass seed and mulch that is sprayed on the ground and forms a crust to prevent the seed from washing away or being eaten by birds before it has a chance to start growing.
A similar extension is planned for Runway 5/23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.