As one of America’s fastest growing sports, the popularity of pickleball isn’t stopping at the borders.
Play is now global — and local influence is bringing world class players to the region in a big way with the first World Pickleball Championship.
The games are set for the new PicklePlex at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda.
The event runs Dec. 27-30 and is attracting players from the U.S. and also from Argentina, Brazil, England, and Germany.
The local popularity of pickleball is evident by an expanding number of courts where the game is played — with 83 in Charlotte County and 16 in the works, along with 77 in Sarasota County. New courts are also being planned for the next several years.
The city of Venice and many of the area communities also have set up courts, including at Hecksher Park.
The city of North Port also has courts at the George Mullen Activity Center, Highland Ridge Park and McKibben Park.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP
“These are the pros that are flying in for this tournament and they are from all over the country and world. They are the best of the best,” pickleball player Sue Carmen said. “It’s (going to be) exciting to have the opportunity to watch them play.”
The tournament is expected to bring in people by the thousands to the area, according to Carmen, who is also a former PicklePlex board member.
More than 60 World Champions will be crowned with around 400 players expected to take part in the four-day tournament.
Carmen said the tournament is different from most area tournaments because of all the high profile professionals that will be participating. Not to mention the $100,000 of prize money, which is the largest to be offered for any pickleball tournament.
THE GLOBAL PICKLEBALL NETWORK
Players from across the globe, including from the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, England, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Singapore, have been invited to compete for the title of World Pickleball Champion, organized by Pickleball Global, a online global pickleball network.
As the sport advances, so will the number of players and professional athletes that take part in the tournaments, boosting the level of play and increasing prize money.
“What makes this event so special is that based on their Global Pickleball Ranking, only the world’s best pickleball players have been invited to play at the final tournament of the year, which will crown the first-ever World Pickleball Champions for the year 2019,” said Jan David, owner of Pickleball Global, in a Dec. 17 news release.
THE PICKLEPLEX OF PUNTA GORDA
Located in the FSW Charlotte Campus (26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda), the 16-court PicklePlex held its first tournament in June 2019 and has hosted four others since.
Its location is a big attraction for tournament organizers with lots of parking available, easy access to Interstate 75, hotel access — nearly 1,500 quality hotel rooms in Port Charlotte and more in Punta Gorda — as well as many dining and entertainment options, according to the press release.
“Charlotte County has positioned itself nationally as a leading venue for both recreational pickleball and tournament-level pickleball events,” Tommy Scott, the county’s community services director, told the Sun.
THE BENEFITS
Pickleball’s impact goes beyond financial benefits with many players often noting health benefits of the game.
“(Pickleball) also positively impacts the quality of life and wellness of our community,” Doherty said. “It’s been definitively determined that there’s a strong demand for pickleball courts throughout the community and this venue, which is free and open to the public, will go a long way to help satisfy that demand on a daily basis.”
Other Southwest Florida counties and cities have also seen an increase in the sport’s popularity in the area.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has not hosted any regional or national tournaments so far but they hope the new dedicated courts will allow them to attract tournaments.
“Pickleball has been growing rapidly over the last six or seven years in Sarasota County,” said Brianne Grant, media relations specialist with Sarasota County. “There are patrons that come from other counties to play pickleball at Sarasota County park locations. The numbers greatly increase from November through April each year from seasonal residents and tourists.”
