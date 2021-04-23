CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Scientists with the state Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission logged 80 reports of fish kills — almost all in Charlotte Harbor — for the week of April 16 to April 23.
That kind of number hasn’t been seen in Charlotte County since 2019.
And it’s all due to red tide.
In Charlotte County, nowhere appeared safe from the toxic algae bloom. Dead fish were reported in the harbor itself, and in adjoining finger canals and creeks.
Red tide, or karenia brevis, can trigger fish kills and cause coughing and other respiratory ailments in humans when blooms are in medium or high concentrations.
Local beaches remained clear of the algae and dead fish.
Water samples taken from Manasota Key showed only natural background concentrations or no signs of the algae. Very low concentrations were discovered in one water sample taken from Venice.
From Siesta Key north to Longboat Key, however, water samples spiked with low to medium concentrations of red tide, reports show.
Mote Marine Laboratory provides detailed daily beach conditions at visitbeaches.org. To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com
