VENICE — Change is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Venice Planning Commission meeting.
The commissioners will consider a site-and-development plan amendment for Fisherman’s Wharf and then review amendments for other projects that were considered minor and were approved by staff.
Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice Development Co. LLC., west of the KMI Bridge, is approved for 40 condos, the expansion of the existing restaurant, the addition of a marina building and related parking and landscaping.
It wants to add balconies to the west side of the condo buildings, for a water view; add open stairwells; expand the existing restaurant storage area by about 400 square feet to correct an error in the original calculation; remove outdoor dining facilities from the marina building and add a tower to hide mechanicals; shift the parking lot to avoid electrical equipment; and shrink the maintenance building by about 63 square feet.
The proposed changes have to be considered and voted on in a public hearing.
The Commission will then review six amendments staff approved administratively after determining that they were not substantial site changes; they met the requirements of the comprehensive plan and land development code; and they were unlikely to have an impact on neighboring properties.
• for a 60-foot boat laydown area at Marine Max, 1475 South Tamiami Trail.
• for a storage building at the Venice Water Reclamation Facility, 3510 East Laurel Road.
• for a variety of changes at the new public safety facility, 1575 E. Venice Ave.
• for the expansion of the existing dining hall and associated driveway modifications at Village On The Isle, 920 South Tamiami Trail.
• for a single-story classroom building at Island Village Montessori School, 2001 Pinebrook Road.
• for the reconfiguration of an internal roadway segment and the reestablishment of two residential lots in the Aria subdivision.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
