“Five Funny Tummy Men” by Jean Reed with illustrations from Clyde Seymour and Jason Fowler was written in the 1940s but was published in 2020 by Peppertree Press, LLC.
Reed’s daughter, Roberta Hamilton, decided to publish the book after her mother’s death in 2004.
Jean Reed was a journalist who moved to Sarasota and was a correspondent with Variety and other publications. She was known for having written the book “Resumes That Get Jobs” originally published in 1963.
Hamilton retired from Sarasota County Schools.
Jean Reed’s children’s book is an educational children’s story that details what happens in the stomach in a way that is easy for children to understand.
Through the story of the five tummy men, children learn about the digestion system.
Each tummy man has a different job in the stomach that corresponds with their name. There is Mr. Boss, Mr. Swallow, Mr. Grinder, Mr. Piler, and Mr. Deliveryman.
While telling about the different functions of the tummy men, the book also says what will keep the tummy men happy and what can make them angry.
Foods like vegetables, fruit, and milk keep the tummy men functioning properly and help other parts of the body. Eating slow and chewing food completely also helps keep the tummy men happy.
The book also gives warning on eating too fast and doing activities like swimming right after eating. These all make the tummy men unhappy and causes people to get sick.
Through funny dialogue, the book helps children understand what can keep their stomachs calm or upset.
To help be inclusive, the book comes in multiple versions that has tummy men as white or black and another book that is in Spanish.
The book is for children aged 2-9.
Even though the book is aimed at young children, there is a lot of wording that could make it difficult for them to read.
This would be a good book for parents to read to their younger children while more advanced readers can try reading the long paragraphs in the book.
The book is 19 pages. It costs $14.95 and is available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and local bookstores.
The book can also be found in the local public libraries of Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and Hillsborough. The Sarasota County public school system Instructional and Library Services Manager recommended the book to elementary school teachers to use, according to Hamilton.
Its ISBN is 978-1614937098.
