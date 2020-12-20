OKEECHOBEE - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube plans on resuming the FL-17 MVP program "to recognize and honor outstanding service around the community."
“The volunteers and community heroes here in the 17th District are what makes our community and the state of Florida so special,” Steube said in a news release. “As we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to bring our neighbors together and recognize the heroes who dedicate themselves to bettering our community.”
"Unsung heroes" of the district will be lauded for their making a difference, the news release notes.
"MVPs will be presented with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and publicly recognized in Steube’s weekly newsletter," it said. "To be eligible for the award, the recipient must have engaged in an outstanding act of service and be a resident of the 17th Congressional District."
Nominations can be submitted at Steube.House.gov/FL17MVP, the news release notes.
