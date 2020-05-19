NOKOMIS — The Venice Nokomis Rotary Club is continuing its “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis.”
The program works by having area Rotarians putting the American flag on a 10-foot pole in the yard of a people on five patriotic holidays, it said.
“It will appear before, and be removed soon after, the Holiday on Memorial Day; Flag Day; Fourth of July; Labor Day and Veterans Day,” it said in a news release. “Let your neighbors and visitors know you were a veteran, support and respect veterans by having the flag in your yard.”
It is in its fourth year with subscribers paying $40 for the program. Subscribers include veterans, their widows or widowers; families with people currently in the military and others who support displaying the flag, the news release said.
Those participating don’t have to be home; the flags are set up and removed. The Rotary Club said most home owner associations support the project.
It is servicing Venice and Nokomis ZIP codes that include: 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293, Rotarian Jack Kurschner said.
Proceeds assist a local veteran and family selected by a local veteran’s association, the news release stated.
“As the whole project is managed by our club, the overwhelming support received enabled Rotarians to present $10,000 to two local veterans organizations last year,” Kurschner said.
Those interested in participating should “mail a check for a minimum of $40 for each home to be decorated, made payable to Venice Nokomis Rotary Flags Program, to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice, 34285.”
People can also visit the Rotary Club website at https://www.venicenokomisrotary.org/flags-across-venice.
For more information, email Jim Romano at jaromano392@gmail.com or call 941-786-8447.
