VENICE - This year, local veteran’s organizations will receive $10,500, the proceeds from residents participating in the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club flag program.
On five days during the year, Rotarians deliver, put up and collect a beautiful United States flag displayed prominently in front of their home.
“Our Rotary Flags Across Venice-Nokomis 2021 program is an inexpensive very patriotic service provided voluntarily by Rotarians in this city,” Rotarian Jack Kurschner said.
Kurschner is a World War II veteran and committee chairman.
“For an annual payment of $45 you will enjoy displaying the flag five times annually and helping our wounded veterans, their families and children,” he said.
Launched just five years ago with the support of 30 generous supporters it has grown with more than 300 flags displayed outside homes during 2020.
Currently residents living in the following ZIP codes 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293 can be included.
Anyone interested in taking part can make contact with the Rotary. The service is available to full and part-time residents, home or away for all five holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
Rotarians bring cheer to veterans or recipients who may be living alone in need of support and families with veterans serving overseas.
Kurschner works with VFW Post 8118, DAV 101, My Warrior’s Place, identifying those veterans to receive support from this project.
Send payment to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice, FL 34285 or for more details email Rotarian Jim Romano at jaromano392@gmail.com.
