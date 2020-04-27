SARASOTA — Another art group is working to go online to help assist others.
In a news release, Sarasota-based Florida Alliance for Arts Education and the Interactive Academy said its making “digital online platforms available to the arts community in an effort to restore some of the loss of revenue organizations are experiencing during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
It said families will benefit from art classes available, including dance, theater, music and others professionally “produced in an unprecedented collaboration with Orange County Arts & Culture Affairs Department and Orange TV.”
“Numerous studies have shown that participating in any art form can significantly reduce stress, decrease mental health issues, and increase overall quality of life,” the news release states. “With the onset of responses to the COVID-19 outbreak, this is particularly important today. This opportunity gives everyone access to affordable, safe, private and convenient arts education through a new and immersive approach.”
The Florida Alliance for Arts Education’s is a nonprofit with 30 years’ experience with the state’s Department of Education and the Division of Cultural Affairs.
The FAAE maintains scheduling, registration and payments.
FAAE Executive Director Leiland Theriot hopes art groups apply at www.faae.org.
“Our students’ safety is of the utmost importance,” Theriot said. “Course instructors are screened and the platform is secured for safety and privacy. Students and their families can be assured that the learning environment meets expectations in accordance with the FERPA”.
Ricardo Canchola, Interactive Academy president, said it is “committed to deploying the most advanced telepresence platforms today.”
“It is important to remind students to use an Ethernet portal in order to get smoother internet connectivity,” Canchola said.
To learn more, visit www.faae.org to see lessons including: acting for cancers, ballet, modern dance, acting, singing along with music and others.
