TAMPA — Florida Aquarium scientists have made history becoming the first to “reproduce ridged cactus coral or Mycetophyllia lamarckiana” in human care, according to a news release.
It happened earlier in April at The Florida Aquarium’s Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach.
Its a “collaboration effort to save the Florida Reef Tract from extinction” with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service, according to a news release.
“Our resolve to save Florida’s endangered coral reefs continues, and this historic breakthrough by our coral experts, our second in eight months, provides additional hope for the future of all coral reefs in our backyard and around the globe,” said Roger Germann, president and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. “While our Aquarium remains temporarily closed to the public as we support our community’s wellbeing efforts, not even a global pandemic can slow us down when it comes to protecting and restoring America’s ‘great’ barrier reef.”
The ridged cactus coral larvae had not been photographed or measured prior to this.
“These advances give us hope that the round-the-clock work we are doing will make a difference to help conserve this species and save these animals from extinction,” said The Florida Aquarium senior coral scientist Keri O’Neil. “To date we have now been able to sexually reproduce eight different species of coral affected by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease at The Florida Aquarium’s Center for Conservation campus.”
On Aug. 20, the facility revealed its scientists “were the first in the world to be able to get Atlantic Ocean coral to spawn in a controlled laboratory environment.”
“The Florida Aquarium is committed to caring for Threatened species of coral and leading critical initiatives that facilitate our ability to restore the Florida Reef Tract” said the Aquarium’s Senior Vice President of Conservation Debborah Luke. ‘Our Coral Conservation Program uses a science-based, impact-driven approach to increase the genetic diversity of coral offspring, maximize coral reproduction rates and advance coral health.”
The involved corals are often brightly colored with unique reproductive systems.
Coral biologists with Florida Aquarium noted the “larvae of the ridged cactus coral were the largest that they have ever seen and are working to document the entire process.”
“They are so unusual that I actually was not sure it was coral larvae,” said Emily Williams, coral biologist.
What happens next is an unknown.
“We certainly could not have achieved these groundbreaking efforts without our partners, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock and TECO Energy. Without their coordination, involvement and most importantly, financial investments, the Florida Reef Tract might not survive,” Germann said.
